The newly-laid paving on the beach side of the A259 opposite Albert Road was closed off after Hastings and St Leonards saw nearly 40mm of rainfall overnight on Wednesday, October 22.

Some roads elsewhere in town were also heavily flooded, such as Battle Road in St Leonards, as a result of the bad weather.

Repair work is expected to start over the weekend.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said the newly-laid paving was damaged on the morning of October 23 when heavy rain appeared to have 'carried bits of trees downstream from Alexandra Park' and caused a 'blockage where the culvert pipe discharges onto the beach'.

He added: “This blockage subsequently seems to have made the stream back-up into the chamber that houses the tidal non-return valve, and the sheer volume of water has forced up the pavement, leaving many thousands of pounds worth of damage."

Mr Bownas said he then spoke with officers from Southern Water, East Sussex Highways, and Hastings Borough Council, to see if such blockages could be prevented in the future.

He said 'nearly 40mm' of rain fell on the night of October 22.

Southern Water has announced when repairs will start.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Work will start over the weekend on Saturday (November 1) and we’re aiming to finish it by the end of next week.

The spokesperson said an underground pipe became blocked after the rainfall and added Southern Water engineers will repair the manhole and unblock the pipe.

1 . IMG_3423.jpeg Part of the pavement on Hastings seafront has been damaged following torrential rain. Picture: John Bownas Photo: John Bownas

2 . IMG_3414.jpeg Part of the pavement on Hastings seafront has been damaged following torrential rain. Picture: John Bownas Photo: John Bownas

3 . IMG_3411.jpeg Part of the pavement on Hastings seafront has been damaged following torrential rain. Picture: John Bownas Photo: John Bownas