The stretch of path in St Helen’s Road, near the junction with Parkstone Road, was cordoned off and closed to the public in February 2024 after a landslip damaged it.

But a year a half later, the barriers are still present, with the area still closed to pedestrians.

East Sussex Highways has revealed this week when work is expected to be carried out.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The geotechnical investigation has been completed, and we have been in discussions with the landowner over the best way to proceed.

“We are now developing plans for the necessary repair work based on the recommendations from the survey, which include a new retaining wall, and hope to start work later this year.

“We apologise for the continued closure of the footpath, but this is a complex repair to resolve and ensuring the safety of the public is our primary concern. We will reopen the footpath as soon as the work is completed and it is safe to do.”

The path was closed in February last year at the same time a separate landslip happened in Old Roar Gill in St Leonards.

Pavement landslip area on St Helens Road, Hastings, just before the junction with Parkstone Road if heading towards the A21. The site has been like this since around Feb 15 2024. Pictured here on January 9 2025. Photo: staff

