Repair works begin along Eastbourne seafront
Repair work has begun on sections of the seafront in Eastbourne.
Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that contractors began repair works along the seafront on Tuesday, September 23, continuing through autumn.
This includes ‘essential’ repairs to several groynes near the Redoubt as well as the access steps near groyne 10 towards the Hollywell end of the promenade.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council added: “Please take care around work areas and follow any safety signage while improvements are underway.”