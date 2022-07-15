Plans were submitted for repairs and alterations to the Slindon Estate Gateway at Fontwell, including replacement of the existing post and wire fence/gates with new black metal Estate fence.

The application included a new pedestrian crossover to link either side of bridleway (including re-alignment of the bridleway to match the official route), replacement of the existing road sign and localised repair of the bridleway surface.

The application is a dual parish application with Slindon Parish Council and is a cross boundary application with the South Downs National Park Authority.

Repairs to the southern Slindon Estate gateway can go ahead

The application said the timber picket gates were in poor condition and needed replacing and a new kissing gate would be added to deter cyclists using the footpath.

The new gates would be locked to 'stop interaction with the general public'.