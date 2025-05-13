Repairs made to equipment at Hastings playground

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 13th May 2025, 12:28 BST
Repairs have been made to equipment at a Hastings playground.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Following feedback from local residents regarding a missing bin and a broken swing seat, improvements have recently been completed at the Ore Valley Playground.

"A new basket swing seat and litter bin have been installed, and damaged timbers on the multi-play and slide structure have been replaced.

"Additionally, new impact-absorbent surfacing has been laid, and the springs on the double bee seat have been refitted to ensure safe play.

Ore Valley Playground. Pic: Hastings Borough Councilplaceholder image
Ore Valley Playground. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

"These enhancements were funded through a Section 106 (S106) agreement. S106 agreements are legal agreements between local authorities and developers that can include financial contributions to support community infrastructure and amenities."

