Repairs have been made to equipment at a Hastings playground.

Repairs made to equipment at Hastings playground
A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Following feedback from local residents regarding a missing bin and a broken swing seat, improvements have recently been completed at the Ore Valley Playground.
"A new basket swing seat and litter bin have been installed, and damaged timbers on the multi-play and slide structure have been replaced.
"Additionally, new impact-absorbent surfacing has been laid, and the springs on the double bee seat have been refitted to ensure safe play.
"These enhancements were funded through a Section 106 (S106) agreement. S106 agreements are legal agreements between local authorities and developers that can include financial contributions to support community infrastructure and amenities."
