Photo: Sussex Police

Duncan Campbell, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis was arrested and charged for the incident, as well as seven others.

Police investigators found he had also targeted M&S, Tesco, Boots, Poundland, The Food Warehouse, Savers and Aldi – all in Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campbell was sentenced to a 12 months Community Order, rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), six months drink and drug rehabilitation, and he was ordered to pay compensation to the stores he stole from.

The arrest came in the midst of national action week, which lasted from January 22 to January 28, and saw Sussex Police officers going ‘above and beyond’ across the county, with positive outcomes across both East and West Sussex, including Brighton, Eastbourne, Crawley, Brighton and Worthing.

The national action week is designed to shed light on the hard work performed by police officers day in, day out.

A spokesperson said officers used the week “to build on the work they do 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - engaging with the public, deterring and identifying crime, and taking action against issues affecting the lives of people living and working in our districts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Nick Dias added: “The Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action has been a real success. With partners, we have engaged with thousands of people and our officers have gone above and beyond to protect their communities.

“Not only in West Sussex, but across the entire force, Neighbourhood Policing Teams have come together to ensure they made a difference.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action shines a light on the vast range of visible operational activity undertaken by Sussex Police, 24 hours a day throughout the year.