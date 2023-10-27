Plans for a small scale housing development near Hailsham have been turned down at appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a decision notice published on Monday (October 23), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to demolish a bungalow at 9 Upper Horsebridge and to build a terrace of four new houses in its place.

The scheme had been refused planning permission by Wealden District Council in June last year, on the grounds it would harm highway safety, harm the character of the area and result in overlooking of neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the planning inspector did not share the council’s concerns about the scheme’s appearance or its potential for overlooking, they did agree that it would have “a harmful effect on the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers using Upper Horsebridge.”

Horsebridge Houses

This harm was the result of the site’s parking layout, with concerns being raised about its potential conflict with access to a neighbouring property. It was considered to outweigh the benefits of the scheme and the appeal was dismissed as a result.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “In this instance the harm that would be caused would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the appeal scheme. Therefore, the presumption in favour of sustainable development does not apply.”

The application is the second proposal for the site which has been dismissed at appeal, with a similar previous scheme having been turned down in January 2020.