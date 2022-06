AA Traffic News is showing that traffic is queueing on the A22 both ways from South Street to B2124 Lewes Road (Golden Cross).

It said that the delay is due to a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

There have been reports that the A22 in Whitesmith near Hailsham is partially closed