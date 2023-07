The sounds were heard at around 4am at Merrimede Close, just off Filsham Road, in St Leonards .

A police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of Filsham Road, St Leonards, around 4am on Monday (July 10). Officers attended and conducted an extensive area search with support from a drone, but no trace of a firearm was found and no further reports were made to police.”