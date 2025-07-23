Rescue dog described as a 'big baby' seeks home in Sussex

A rescue dog described as a ‘big baby’ is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

Dogs Trust said the words often used to describe Bourbon include ‘big baby’ and ‘gentle giant’ due to his ‘soppy’ personality and bold exterior.

The mastiff-cross loves human company and is considered a lap dog, despite his size.

He’s looking for active adopters who could ‘fill his life with fun and adventure’.

Bourbon. Photo: Dogs Trust

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “Spending quality time with his people pals is Bourbon’s most-loved pastime, but he also enjoys tucking into his dinner, relaxing with a long-lasting chew, participating in fun training, and exploring exciting new places.

"Being a big, young boy with lots of energy, Bourbon is the kind of dog who would benefit from longer walks, so his perfect match would be with active adopters, who could fill his life with fun and adventure.

“While Bourbon would enjoy having regular walking buddies, he will need to be the only pet at home.

"Due to a lack of information on Bourbon’s history prior to his arrival at Dogs Trust, as well as being a sensitive chap at times, we feel he would be best suited to a home with secondary school aged children.

"He mostly walks well on the lead but can be strong at times if he is eager to get to something, so needs a family who are confident managing his strength.”

For more information about Bourbon, and to apply to adopt, see his full profile here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/mastiff/3586734.