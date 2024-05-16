Rescue dog who's spent over half of his life in kennels seeks loving home in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Brian – a fun-loving dog with tonnes of playful energy who is looking for a loving home.

Brian has sadly spent over half of his life in the care of Dogs Trust, despite only being a youngster at two-years-old.

He is seeking an understanding family who could support his transition from kennels into home-life; allowing him plenty of time to settle at his own pace. This includes being around at home to keep him company, and gently exposing him to new experiences to build up his confidence.

Brian is always keen to show off how smart he is, and his carers at the Shoreham rehoming centre say that asking him for one of his tricks or teaching him new skills is a great way to build up a bond with him.

As well as fun training, the active-natured Terrier cross loves to solve food-based enrichment puzzles, investigate on treat-trails, and zoom around while playing with his toys.

He is especially fond of the squeaky kind and would love a big toy box to choose from at home!

Despite his spirited character, Brian’s perfect home setup would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relax in the company of an adult-only family.

Brian is happy to walk with well-suited dogs, but must be the only pet at home as he finds it challenging when it comes to sharing, according to Dogs Trust. He would prefer calm walking buddies who could show him the ropes, as his excitement tends to bubble into overwhelm when he’s faced with equally enthusiastic furry-friends.

Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Rehoming Centre Manager said: “Although he can be a sensitive pooch at times, Brian begins to reveal his cheeky and affectionate nature once he knows you well. He is bound to make for a fantastic companion to adopters who can offer him could offer him plenty of their time and patience, while filling his world with a lifetime of love!”

If you think you could offer Brian his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.