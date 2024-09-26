Rescue dog wins trophy at West Sussex show and fete

Leo Koymans with ‘Skye’, Bruce Fogle, judge and Eleanor Halsey.

‘Skye’, a 6 year old, Retriever mix, winner of the Rescue class went on to win the top prize of the day at Noddy Fest, a fun dog show and fete in West Sussex.

On Saturday September 14 at Mount Noddy Animal Centre, 802 people and their dogs participated in Noddy Fest, a dog show and fete.

Mount Noddy Animal Centre is based in Westergate, Chichester and has

The first-place winners of the 18 classes qualified for entry into the final class of the day, ‘Top Dog of the Day’. It was judged by Bruce Fogle, Vet and best-selling author on pet care and President of Mount Noddy Animal Centre.

Upon accepting the ‘Top Dog of the Day’ trophy, Skye’s owner, Leo Koymans said: “There were so many lovely dogs today we can’t believe we’ve won.

"We fell in love with Skye when we first met her and are the proudest Mum and Dad today.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Mount Noddy Animal Centre said: “A former Mount Noddy rescue dog, ‘Skye’ was adopted by the Koymans earlier in the year.

“Her health had been neglected, she was very overweight, had bad teeth and an ear infection. ‘Skye’ had been brought over from Greece during the Covid lockdown period when demand for young dogs outstripped availability in the UK.

“In post-lockdown, Skye’s owners returned to work and she was left for 11 hours each day. Eventually, she was given to a couple who had to relinquish her due to their own poor health.”

Susan Botherway, Animal Centre Manager said: “It was wonderful to see so many rescue dogs in attendance at our show and hearing everyone's heartwarming stories.

"Adopting is a truly rewarding experience on so many levels. By finding a companion in a rescue centre, not only are you freeing up space to help more dogs, you are giving a homeless animal a second chance and they will love you all the more for it.”

To find out more information on how to to adopt a cat or dog from Mount Noddy Animal Centre and other information, you can email: [email protected], call 01243 773359 or visit their website: www.rspcasussexwest.org.uk.