Rescue dog with ‘worst case of rotted teeth’ vet has ever seen helped by strangers

A rescue dog with the ‘worst case of rotten teeth’ a vet had ever seen has had surgery thanks to a fundraising effort from strangers.

Mary Crowley volunteered to foster little Daphne after she was rescued by Small Dog Rescue Sussex from a ‘kill station’ in Portugal.

Daphne has had 15 teeth removed

The Herstmonceux resident soon discovered the dog, believed to be a Pomeranian cross, was not eating and she said there was a ‘terrible smell’ from her mouth.

Mary said, “After a visit to my vet, it turns out poor Daphne has the worst case of rotten teeth the vet had seen. Roots exposed, pus, abscess, and terrible pain.”

The fosterer was told she would need to pay at least £500 to fix the problem, and turned to crowdfunding website gofundme to raise the much-needed cash.

Luckily people were generous and to date £850 has been raised for the suffering pooch.

Daphne is now on the road to recovery

Daphne was taken to Highcroft Veterinary Group where she had 15 teeth removed – many of which fell out on their own once the vet started the procedure.

Mary said in an update on the page, “Daphne is now first into the kitchen for her breakfast. I can’t thank you all enough. Poor little angel.

“She had also had pups. Maybe she was a puppy farm dog. We may never know.”

Paula Day from Small Dog Rescue Sussex said, “She’s like a different dog.

Daphne was taken to Highcroft Vets for treatment

“The pain she must have been in is unbelievable. She was hiding, she was not wanting to approach anyone.

“We started to realise something was wrong. Now she’s playing, coming out of her shell.”

The organisation helps re-home little dogs rescued mainly from abroad who need help “through no fault of their own”. It gives full support throughout the adoption or fostering process.

For updates or to donate to Daphne’s fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/brurzu-daphne

Small Dog Rescue - Sussex is on Facebook.