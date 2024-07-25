Residents and landowners asked to forward sites for development as council looks to update Arun's local plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arun District Council is asking residents, landowners and developers to forward sites which may be developed on in the near future, as part of an update to the Local Plan.

Members of the public are invited to submit sites which could be put to use for a range of developments within the next five years or the longer term, including:

Housing (sites of five or more additional new dwellings)

Economic development (sites of 0.25ha or above or able to provide 500

sqm or above of additional floor space)

Gypsy and traveller sites

Custom and self-build housing

Leisure and tourism

Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG)

Blue/green infrastructure - e.g. rewilding, natural flood mitigation, or

renewable energy

Each suggested site will be evaluated for use in the local plan and consulted on in the future. Councillor Gill Yeates, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: ““The Call for Sites consultation is an important part of our work to update the Local Plan, which was adopted in 2018.

“We are inviting the community, especially landowners and developers, to put forward potential sites and to let us know what kind of future development is proposed. We are particularly interested to know if you are planning to develop the land within the next five years, or in the longer term. “This process gives us a better understanding of potential land that might be available for a range of uses which could help to meet Arun’s future development needs, including recovering biodiversity and the natural environment, reducing flood risk and carbon emissions, whilst boosting the local economy.”

The call for sites runs from today (July 25) until September 5. To submit details of a new site, or update an existing site, visit the Arun District Council website.