Residents at local care home lend their ears to poetry readings
Residents and guests at Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly enjoyed a morning of sophistication with a live poetry reading that took place at the home.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local resident, Lynne read a selection of poems that were chosen by herself and residents at Lydfords.
Lynne works for Wealden Funeral Services and kindly offered to come and do the poetry readings.
Lynne is very passionate about supporting older people and the power or reminiscing through poetry.
General Manager, Rikki Gene-Bury said, “Our residents had a wonderful morning listening and discussing the beautiful pieces that Lynne read. Some of our residents even read some pieces out. We really appreciate Lynne coming in and they all thoroughly enjoyed it.”