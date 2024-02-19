Residents at local care home lend their ears to poetry readings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local resident, Lynne read a selection of poems that were chosen by herself and residents at Lydfords.

Lynne works for Wealden Funeral Services and kindly offered to come and do the poetry readings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne is very passionate about supporting older people and the power or reminiscing through poetry.

Poetry Readings