Residents at Westergate House celebrate National Ice Cream Day during heatwave

Staff and residents at Westergate House had a fantastic time celebrating National Ice Cream Day.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:34 pm
Residents enjoyed the chance to experiment with different ice cream flavours during the heatwave.
Perfectly timed in the middle of last week’s record-breaking heatwave, the celebration was a brilliant excuse to sample lots of cooling treats and to enjoy the sizzling summer temperatures.

Staff and residents at the care home experimented with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations, overseen by the head chef – from the exotic, to the alcoholic, and back to the traditional. The delicious variety included sorbets, frozen yoghurt and good old dairy-based ice cream.

General manager, Paul Middleton-Russell, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too!

"Who doesn’t love ice cream?

"We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”

