In 2023, the Disability Action Group (DAG) of East Preston began a project to improve access to the beach.

It was led by chairman, and former engineer, Alan Hultquist – who has since sadly died. Alan, a double amputee, spoke out on behalf of people in wheelchairs, people with Zimmer frames, wheel trolleys, women with pushchairs and anyone who struggled to access the beach.

After a conversation with Alan, Roy Allen – a retired chartered engineer – drew up plans for a boardwalk and viewing platform. He presented the proposal during a meeting at East Preston Village Hall in June 2023.

Now, in 2025, the project has been completed thanks to hard work by volunteers and generous donations by strangers.

Roy said: “I am enormously pleased.

“As the councils couldn’t organise the project themselves, basically everybody got together and said we'll do it ourselves.

“We were raising money and we got about two and a half thousand on crowdfunding. I just got an email from somebody saying this person's interested in making a donation, what are the bank details, and she gave me a cheque for £10,000.

"That was enough that we could build the foundations. We got some other funding from various people and then we started building the foundations.

"We didn't have the money for the actual boards to go on the boardwalk. I put that in a newsletter and then the same person came back and said what do you need and gave me another £7,000. It was amazing, I was astonished.”

With a background in engineering, Roy used to design offshore oil platforms, ‘so the design was trivial’, he said.

He added: “The problem has always been people saying well you can't do this, you can't do that,

“I was a bit worried because we had four and a half tons of material delivered on the 3rd of November and I thought that's too much to manually carry it across the shingle to where it was going to be stored. That's tough work. But over 50 people turned up and got it done.

“My single contribution was to say let's do it. And once I did and we can, everybody chipped in and I think it looks fantastic.”

Roy paid tribute to Alan, who will leave a lasting legacy in East Preston: “Alan constantly pushed to get the boardwalk resurrected. We are sorry he didn’t see the successful completion of all his efforts.”

The project was led by former engineer, Alan Hultquist – who has since sadly died. Alan, a double amputee, spoke out on behalf of people in wheelchairs, people with Zimmer frames, wheel trolleys, women with pushchairs and anyone who struggled to access the beach.

