Residents call for change after spate of serious crimes in Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis Town Centre.

Councillors, businessowners and residents in Bognor Regis are calling for more to be done after a spate of serious crimes.

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer, town councillor Paul Wells said crime in the town centre has become almost unmanageable – with a commiserate impact on businesses and local people alike.

"There needs to be a conversation with Sussex Police about the levels of policing in our town – the whole situation at the moment is totally unacceptable. Clearly things aren’t right.

"People are worried about coming into town and that all bears down heavily on all the work the councils are trying to do to regenerate the town.”

The calls come not long after a spate of serious crimes in the area, including a spate of connected burglaries in Bognor Regis and Tangmere, and the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man near Bognor Regis pier.

But Cllr Wells was careful not to criticise the work of police officers themselves – it’s just that there are too few of them, he says, to police the town that way it needs to be.

"When we do see police officers and PCSOs, they’re very good. But it’s very much a case of when we see them. I know they can’t be everywhere all of the time, but there needs to be a serious look at what they’re doing in terms of resourcing the town."

Sussex Police statistics suggest a slight increase in reported crime in the town centre between 2023 and 2024 – from 1,139 to 1,263.

Of all those crimes, violent and sexual offences were the most common distinct category, with the exception of ‘Other Crimes’ – with 388 reports made last year alone.

Responding to a request for comment, District Commander Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “We understand the impact that crime and anti-social behaviour have in our communities, including in Bognor town centre.

“Our officers are working hard alongside partner agencies to address the causes and to tackle the problems caused by crime and anti-social behaviour. They will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Bognor to provide reassurance, to catch offenders, and to prevent new offences being committed.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by these issues to report it to us.”