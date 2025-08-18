Residents are calling on council planners to ‘significantly reduce’ the number of homes set to be built on the outskirts of Bexhill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The calls are connected to proposals to build 210 homes on land to the west of Fryatts Way, which is currently subject to a reserved matters application from the developer Charles Church.

Residents living nearby say the development will put significant pressure on local infrastructure and severely harm the character of the area. In light of their concerns, these residents have formed the campaign group Wake-up Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keri Radford, one of these campaigners, said: “There is no public transport near the site and all the developer can come up with is cycle paths and trim tails within the development, which are not going to solve the problem of the at least 500 cars that the residents will need to get anywhere thus clogging up the roads even further.

The layout propsoed for Fryatts Way. Image: Charles Church

“Access to the site through a narrow entrance either side of the existing house is dangerous and should not be the only way in and out of the site.”

She added: “Schools around the area are oversubscribed, the doctors surgeries are full to capacity and cannot cope. There is no public transport — the pollution and noise of the four years of construction will be extremely detrimental to a mainly retired population in this corner of Bexhill.

“There are several other large developments already proposed and being developed around Bexhill which are on land far more suitable. Even on these the developers are struggling to sell the affordable houses, which are then either left empty or rented out to tenants who are often transient and who have no vested interest in caring for the properties or their local environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Church was approached for comment but did reply by time of publication.

However, in a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “This reserved matters application seeks approval of details relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development, and follows preapplication advice from officers at Rother District Council.

“In summary, the design of the development responds positively to the site and its surroundings. The form, scale and materials help to create a design approach that addresses the site’s constraints and integrates with the existing context. The proposed layout and landscape scheme is considered to create an attractive, and legible layout, set within a strong landscape framework.”

The spokesman added: “It is considered that the reserved matters proposals offer a high quality, sustainable and appropriate solution to the site and creates a development which assimilates well within its site and surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development secured its outline planning permission at appeal in January 2023. This appeal, from developer Gladman Developments Ltd, had been lodged in June 2021 on the basis Rother District Council had failed to make a decision within the legal timeframe.

The council confirmed during the appeal process how it likely would have refused the application if it had made its way to a planning committee. This was due to concerns around its location and impact on the character of the surrounding area.

The inspector considered these concerns, agreeing the location would be outside of a comfortable walking distance for most local facilities, as well as fall outside the Bexhill development boundary and result in a ‘moderate harm’ to the appearance of the site.

However, the inspector concluded the scheme should go ahead, primarily because of a shortage of housing in the district when compared to government housing targets. National planning rules say there should be a presumption in favour of development in these circumstances.