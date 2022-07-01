'Residents concerned about impact of short-term holiday lets' says Hastings and Rye MP

The review, launched by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on June 29, will seek to better understand the effects of short-term holiday lets on communities across England over the last 10 to 15 years as part of the Government’s Tourism Recovery Plan.

The rise of apps and websites such as Airbnb has seen owners of what would otherwise be residential premises enter the guest accommodation market, raising concerns over how this has effected local residents.

The review will focus on assessing the impact the rise has had on house prices and health and safety standards.

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, said: “Tourist footfall remains as important as ever for many local businesses in Hastings and Rye and, whilst it is fantastic that so many people wish to spend time in our beautiful part of the country, I know that some residents are concerned about the impact of short-term holiday lets.

"That is why I have been encouraging ministers to look into the issue in greater detail, and this review and call for evidence empowers those with concerns, views and opinions to have their voices heard.”

David Weston, chairman of the Bed & Breakfast Association, added: “We are pleased that the Government is launching this call for evidence. It is the right time to consider how we protect all consumers, regardless of an accommodation owner’s business model, and level the playing-field between traditional business and those on newer platforms.

“The call for evidence will help the Government strike the right balance between achieving those aims, yet avoiding imposing disproportionate new burdens or costs on small businesses.”

People are being asked to give their views and data on the size and shape of the market, as well as the positive and negative impacts of short term lets. This call for evidence will run until September 21.

The Government then intends to consult on specific policy options later in 2022.