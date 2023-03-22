Residents gather to protest proposed 70 home development in Middleton-on-Sea

Residents of Middleton-on-Sea launched a demonstration yesterday evening (March 21), after plans for seventy new homes on a site off Ancton Lane were revealed.

The protest came alongside the launch of a public consultation for the homes, which are being developed by Lovell Homes in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

Plans presented at the meeting promised the partnership is ‘committed to building a brand reputation as a credible and attractive regional developer that is rooted in West Sussex and its communities.”

The development site, they added would be “well-planned, well-designed, and well-built” offering buyers “the opportunity to enjoy the abundant nature, culture and leisure opportunities offered across the county.”

Protestors outside the Middleton Jubilee Hall. Photo Jamie Saunders.

But residents arrived at the consultation, and at the following protest, with a number of infrastructural concerns which, they feel might undermine the integrity of the development.

Floods were a major concern with parts of Middleton-on-sea, including Ancton Lane, suffering severe floods in 2012. On top of this, residents have pointed out that a drainage pipe runs north through the proposed development site, and could cause very real problems if disturbed by construction efforts.

Roger Philips, who has lived near the site since 1970, said: “If they touch that pipe during the development, they’re going to cause immediate flooding. Because it’s the only way water will get away from this area – it’s got nowhere else to go. If you’re developing a site, you’ve got to install surface water drainage, you’ve got to put in sewage, you’ve got to put in gas pipes – you’ve got to go down. If they touch this pipe it’s going to cause huge problems.”

Other residents had similar complaints. One, who lived in Lodge close, said he did not feel his main concerns were not answered by the public consultation.

"Drainage is probably the biggest issue. The drainage system struggles now, so if they’re connecting to that, how is that going to work? And if they’re putting a new sewage system in, where is it going to go? Ancton Lane floods anyway – and I just don’t know what they’re going to do about that.”

To find out more about the consultation, which runs until April 4, visit www.anctonlaneconsultationonline.co.uk

Lovell homes have been contacted for comment.

