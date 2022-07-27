Residents get chance to have their say in Arun District Residents' Survey

Having already written to a group of randomly selected residents, the council is now allowing all members of the public to evaluate the quality of council services.

The survey asks about the cleanliness of the district and residents overall views on the services provided by the council, particularly over the last year.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council has reminded members of the public to consider which services are provided by the district council – as opposed to other public bodies like the county council – when responding to the survey.

The Bognor Regis Town Hall

Such services include planning, building and regeneration, benefits, housing and licencing.

"The survey feedback is used by councillors who use your responses to shape the services we deliver and to change and improve what we do. We want Arun to be a great place to live and to work, to visit and do business.”