Residents in a Bexhill street say they will not be able to park outside their houses under proposals to create a new cycle route.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) wrote to residents outlining its plans in January, asking for their views.

The proposed ‘Worsham to Collington’ route runs from Wrestwood Road to Richmond Avenue, via The Glades, Wychurst Gardens, Chantry Avenue, Holliers Hill, Silvester Road, Barrack Road, Hillside Road, Down Road, Downlands Avenue, Colebrook Road, Terminus Avenue and Westcourt Road.

The plans would include new parking restrictions, conversion of footpaths to cycle tracks, widening of existing footpaths, and a new toucan crossing at Wrestwood Road.

Arthur Road in Bexhill

In the letter to residents ESCC said: “The scheme will encourage increased active travel by utilising low trafficked routes and providing improvements for cyclists using these routes.”

But Peter Gurl, of Arthur Road, said residents in his street have voiced objections to the scheme.

He said: “I will be one of many who will not be able to park outside our properties when the double yellow lines are put down.

“There is at present only just enough on-street parking to cater for our needs and I believe at least 20 parking spaces will be lost.

Arthur Road in Bexhill

“This will result in people jostling for places at peak times. Furthermore the displaced cars parking elsewhere will be displacing other residents and so on in a domino effect.

“Those who currently park outside their houses can access their homes with youngsters, elderly/infirm, the week’s shopping and whatever else. When the yellow lines are in place this facility will go and some walking will be involved – not so pleasant in inclement weather and for less than agile persons.

“On the rare occasions that Arthur Road and Downlands Avenue have had no cars parked at the side of the road the result has been that traffic speeds round the bend, which is not cyclist-friendly.

“Having cars parked on both sides of the road, which is normal, acts as a traffic calming measure for the benefit of those on wheels.

“Most of the residents affected by the yellow lines have submitted written objections to ESCC.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We are currently reviewing the responses received in relation to the proposed parking restrictions on Arthur Road, Bexhill, including options for reducing the proposed restrictions.

“Respondents will be contacted shortly with further details of the proposed changes ahead of the Planning Committee meeting on June 11. We would like to thank residents for their patience while we work to ensure the final Traffic Regulation Orders balance the concerns raised with the objectives of the wider project.”