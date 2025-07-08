Residents in fight to halt plans for new gypsy site in West Sussex village

A fight is being launched to halt plans for a new gypsy site in a West Sussex village.

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham Distirct Council to position five static caravans and five associated day rooms for gypsy/traveller families on land at The Slips in West End Lane, Henfield.

But local residents are putting forward opposition to the proposals, along with the campaign group Hands Off Henfield who say that the village already has nine traveller pitches in the area.

A spokesperson said: “Henfield parish covers just three per cent of Horsham district's land area (1,700 out of 53,000 hectares) yet in the past four years alone, Henfield has absorbed nine traveller pitches, accounting for 10 per cent of the total 93 required pitches under the emerging Horsham Local Plan.”

West End Lane in Henfield where proposals have been submitted for a new gypsy/traveller family site

The group points out there are two pitches in Shoreham Road, five in Furners Lane and another two in Stonepit Lane.

“This raises concerns that Henfield is exceeding its share of Horsham District’s planned provision, hosting a disproportionate number of pitches relative to its size and population and likely exceeding the local need for traveller accommodation.”

Residents have also submitted letters of objection to the council. One said: “This site was opened up as a ‘pop up’ campsite a few years ago. It started with families visiting for a weekend over a couple of summer months into a pretty permanent set up with two or three-year-old caravans being continuously there with people clearly using them as their main residence. They create noise, add vehicles, light pollution etc in a rural setting.”

Another said they ‘strongly objected’ to the proposals, pointing out: “West End Lane is totally unsuitable for this application. The lane is a dead end, narrow, single lane in places, and used by walkers, riders and cyclists. There is no main drainage, limited lighting and many potholes.”

However, Promethean Planning, agents for the applicant, say in a statement to the council that there is currently a shortage of at least 130 traveller pitches in the district.

They maintain the site has an established access from West End Lane and would not pose any traffic or safety problems.

They also say that the pitches would not be harmful to the countryside setting because surrounding trees would be retained ‘avoiding an urbanising impact on the rural character of this part of the lane.’

No decisions have yet been made.