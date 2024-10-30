Residents in Horsham urged to vote in 'The People's Budget'

Today may be Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’s ‘Big Day’ – but people in Horsham are being urged to take part in The People’s Budget.

Horsham District Council launched its new ‘People’s Budget’ funding scheme earlier this year in which £100,000 is being made available to local charity groups and community organisations that support children and young people under 25.

A total of 15 applicants have been shortlisted and they will receive funds in line with a public vote – ensuring, says the council, that local residents ‘can decide how the funds are used for priorities that matter most to them.’ People can vote from now until midnight on November 10. See www.horsham.gov.uk/peoplesbudgetvote

Hillside Scouts are among organisations shortlisted for funding in Horsham District Council's 'People's Budget'placeholder image
Hillside Scouts are among organisations shortlisted for funding in Horsham District Council's 'People's Budget'

The following organisations have been shortlisted: Henfield Youth Club; Hillside Scouts’ campsite; Holy Trinity School; Horsham Children’s Parade; Horsham Hawks Basketball; Horsham Matters; Queen Elizabeth II School; 1st Shipley Scouts; Springboard; Southwater Youth Project; Ten Little Toes; 4 The Youth; Upper Beeding Parish Council; West Chiltington Parish Council; West Sussex Scouts.

