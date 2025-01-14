Residents in last ditch bid to save 100-year-old Sussex oak tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A last ditch bid is being made to save an oak tree that has stood in a Sussex village for more than 100 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The healthy oak – in Acorn Avenue, Cowfold – was originally due to face the axe in September after its roots were blamed for causing subsidence at a nearby house. But villagers maintain that the much-loved tree is not to blame and have been fighting for months to save it.

They won an initial stay of execution after contractors employed to fell the tree halted planned works after agreeing ‘alternative options may not have been fully explored.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now villagers say that Cowfold Parish Council gave the go-ahead at a meeting last night (January 13) for the tree to be chopped down.

Residents in Cowfold are making a last ditch bid to save an oak tree that has been in the village for 100 years

Campaigner Gabi Barrett said: “We are calling on residents to meet on Thursday evening but may need to act sooner as the parish council will write to give permission to fell pretty much immediately.”

Local residents – hundreds of whom signed a petition to save the ancient oak – maintain that the tree is not to blame for the subsidence and have been calling for a solution to be found that protects both local homes and also saves the oak.

Gabi explained that the tree is close to a play area for small children. “For a lot of people it is a very special place. The tree is situated beside a large pond and is believed to shelter protected species including bats and great crested newts, both of which are safeguarded under UK law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cowfold Parish Council said: “It is with a heavy heart that the parish council announces the reluctant withdrawal of our objection to the felling of an oak tree situated on parish council land. This decision follows the receipt of an ecology report provided by the insurance company representing the neighbouring property owner, whose residence has been experiencing subsidence attributed to the tree's roots.

“While we are deeply aware of the ecological significance of this oak tree and the community’s attachment to it, the report found no evidence of protected species, such as bats or great crested newts, being impacted by the tree's removal. Despite apparent sightings and our initial concerns, the professional findings have guided our decision-making process.

“The parish council has not taken this decision lightly. We are committed to preserving the natural environment and safeguarding our community's green spaces. However, we must also consider the financial implications and responsibilities. Continuing to oppose the felling of the tree would result in significant expense and potential liability for any further damage caused to the neighbouring property. Therefore, with considerable reluctance, we have decided to withdraw our objections.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the community and assure you that this decision was made after thorough deliberation and with the best interests of all parties in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving forward, the parish council intends to draw up a comprehensive policy of tree planting to replace any trees that are deemed necessary to fell in the future. This initiative reflects our commitment to maintaining the natural beauty and ecological balance of our parish.”