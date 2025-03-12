Residents in South Downs village take over grass verges

Residents in a South Downs village are extending their gardens by incorporating grass verges alongside their homes.

A number of people in Thakeham have carried out such garden extensions with no complaints from neighbours.

That’s according to the parish council which is raising no objections following an application for planning permission from one villager to Horsham District Council to relocate his existing garden fence in Chestnut Drive to enclose the adjacent verge within his garden perimeter.

In a statement to the council, he says: “The primary reasons for this request are to enhance storage capacity and provide a safer, more spacious area for my children to play.

A property in Chestnut Drive, Thakeham, where a resident wants to incorporate the grass verge into the garden of his home

“Currently, the available garden space is limited, restricting both outdoor activities and storage options. Enclosing the verge would allow for a more practical and organised use of the property, ensuring that essential storage items are securely placed while also creating a dedicated and secure area for my children to play safely away from roads or public pathways.”

Thakeham Parish Council, in a statement to district planners, offers no objection to the proposal. It says: “This application seeks to extend the garden fencing to include the adjacent grass verge alongside the road.

“Others are making similar changes. The adjacent neighbours had not objected. Hedging would be preferable to fencing, but there are no rules on this.”