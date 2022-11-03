Residents in Sussex village told to 'act now' after River Uck issued red flood warning

The Environment Agency (EA) have said the river’s water is high and rising, with nearly half a month’s rain recorded at the village in the Wealden District.

Flooding is expected to affect fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties through Buxted, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

One resident in the area said: “This morning, water has been gushing out of a manhole opposite my house and flooding the road. On reporting this to Southern Water I was told the area 'is not set up to cope with heavy rainfall' and there was nothing they could do until the rain stops.

"Once the insufficient drains are quickly full, the water finds its way out wherever it can. Problems like this will only be exacerbated by the planned building of new homes in the area with increased levels of hard standing around the village.”

The EA expects a further 15mm of rain to fall this morning, before a a drier period is forecast around midday Thursday, when flood impacts should begin to ease.

Riverside properties in Buxted are encouraged by the EA to install flood protection products if you have them and take steps to reduce the impact of flooding.