Residents in West Sussex village in fight to save hedgehogs

Residents in a West Sussex village are putting up a fight in a bid to save hedgehogs from being killed on local roads.

Villagers in Cowfold say that dozens of hedgehogs have died over recent months after being run over with many others injured by traffic.

A campaign group known as Hedgehogs of Cowfold has applied to West Sussex County Council to have hedgehog warning signs erected in the village – but the council has turned down the application.

However campaign leader Amanda Boxall is not giving up and is appealing against the council’s decision. She has kept a record of every hedgehog that has been killed on Cowfold's roads since March.

“As a community we all love hedgehogs,” she said. And, she said, the council’s reasons for refusing to provide signage were ‘nonsense.’

The council, in a letter to Amanda, said that it had adopted an ‘evidence-led’ approach to signage and that it would be difficult to provide effective signage because of the animals’ ‘nomadic nature’ and it could set an ‘unsustainable precedent.’

The letter added: “Consideration will only be given to the placing of warning signs where there is a demonstrable road safety problem identified from police accident data” – and, it said, there was none.

However, Amanda said: “This application was evidence-led. I submitted records of hedgehog fatalities since March 2025.”

Hedgehog campaigner Amanda Boxall has kept a record of every hedgehog killed on roads in Cowfold since March

And, she added, “While hedgehogs may be described as nomadic, they typically remain within a relatively small local area where food, water, shelter and mates are available.

"The hedgehog fatalities recorded are all within the village boundaries and are on roads that feed directly into the village.”

And she pointed out that vehicle collisions were not legally reportable and that therefore police accident data was “irrelevant and will not represent the scale of this issue.” She is now urging the county council to reconsider its decision.

The RSPCA says that road traffic accidents are one of the key reasons for hedgehogs’ decline. The charity says: “Hedgehogs have had to start crossing roads more frequently due to a lack of available habitats and their usual routes being blocked off by walls and fences.”

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.