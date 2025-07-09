Residents in West Sussex village up in arms over 'parking fine' nightmare

Drivers using Orchard Gardens Car Park in Church Street, Storrington, have begun receiving dozens of ‘parking violation notices’ demanding payment of £100 fines.

One woman received 15 £100 ‘fine’ notices within two days after using the car park – despite legally paying to park there. Payment is made by debit card after drivers enter their car registration number.

Many motorists are now struggling to appeal against the fines. One driver – Karen Franklin, who lives in Storrington – said: “People have been receiving dozens of these notices through the mail, despite the fact that they paid and have evidence to support the fact.”

She said she herself received four notices through the post on one day, followed by a further nine a few days later – and yet another two this week.

“There is an appeal process which asks for each ‘violation’ to be submitted separately with attached proof of payment,” said Karen. “Everyone has paid already so it is wrong and very time-consuming to repeatedly ask people to take the time to prove they’ve been honest.

"There are no contact details for the company concerned, no phone number except for payment and no email unless for payment.”

The penalty notices she has received date back to May. “The tickets I’ve received are all over the place from May and July.”

The notices are issued by a company called Civil Enforcement Ltd. Sussex World has tried to contact the company for comment without success.

1 . Orchard Gardens car park, Church Street, Storrington.JPG Orchard Gardens Car Park in Church Street, Storrington Photo: Google

2 . Karen Franklin.jpg Karen Franklin with one of her 'parking tickets' Photo: Contributed

3 . Parking tickets.jpeg Karen Franklin has received 15 parking fine notices - despite paying to park in Church Street, Storrington Photo: Contributed