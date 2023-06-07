Residents invited to have their say as Arun District annual survey launched

A randomly selected group of residents have already completed the survey – which asks members of the public to evaluate how effectively the council has delivered vital services – but now the wider community has been asked to participate.

Members of the public are asked not to conflate Arun District Council-provided services with those provided by the county council or other public sector organisations. Services provided by the district council include: housing, waste collection, leisure facilities, licencing and planning permission.

The new leader of Arun District Council, Matt Stanley (Lib Dem) said: "Arun District Council exists to support the residents and businesses of the district, as well as our visitors, so we can all enjoy this beautiful area. The survey feedback is seen by district councillors who will use your responses to shape and improve the services we deliver and your feedback will help us to do that."