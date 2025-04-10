Residents invited to Petworth's annual town meeting

The Leconfield Hall

Residents have once again been invited to Petworth’s yearly town meeting, which is due to be held on April 23, from 7pm onwards at the Leconfield Hall, Market Square.

It’s a great chance for residents to hear from their local town councillors, as well as a range of community groups, all of whom will be updating attendants on their activities over the last year, and sharing news of the opportunities available to the community at large.

Entry is free of charge, and snacks and refreshments will be provided.