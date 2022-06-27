Residents invited to share thoughts on proposed 370-home Hellingly development

The development is planned to be on land to the west of Park Farm in New Road.

Residents can share their thoughts at a public exhibition on July 5 at Hellingly Community Hub in The Drive, according to homebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public exhibition will run from 12pm-6pm.

Swingate Park in Hellingly. Picture from Taylor Wimpey.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said, “Outline planning permission was granted by Wealden District Council in April 2021, for up to 370 new homes on the site.

“The exhibition will present proposals for the layout and design approach for the development, which will be known as Swingate Park."

The scheme will include 130 affordable housing properties and 19 plots allocated for self-build/custom-build, according to the homebuilder.

The proposals also include areas of green open space, formal and informal play facilities and an extension to Hellingly Country Park, which will provide additional recreational space for existing and new residents.

Taylor Wimpey added, “Local residents will be able to see the latest plans for the development and provide their valuable feedback ahead of the submission of a reserved matters planning application to Wealden District Council this summer.

"Members of the project team will be present on the day to answer any queries and provide further details.

“The proposals will also be available on the Taylor Wimpey website from July 5, where feedback can be submitted online until Tuesday, July 19.

"Anyone interested in being kept up to date about the new homes can also register their interest on the website.”