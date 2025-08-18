Residents launch battle to save ancient oaks in West Sussex village

A battle has been launched by residents in a West Sussex village to save two ancient oak trees which are facing the axe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents say that the 200-year-old oaks in Willow Drive, Billingshurst, are vital to the community's ecosystem and are home to countless forms of wildlife including bats and woodpeckers.

A petition has been set up to save the trees and has been signed by more than 1,500 people. See bit.ly/45A7fFB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Billingshurst Parish Council says the trees have to go following a request from a householder, and their insurers, who say that the trees are causing damage to their property.

Residents in Billingshurst have launched a battle to save to ancient oak trees which are facing the axe after being blamed for causing damage to a nearby property

In a statement this week, the council says it is ‘saddened’ by the situation but says: “Unfortunately taking into account all of the circumstances, the advice of the parish council’s own insurers is also to grant landlord’s consent to the removal of the trees.

“Accordingly, with reluctance, the parish council has decided to follow the professional advice it has received in order to reach a resolution to this matter and avoid further time and resources being spent on it now and in the future.”

The statement says that the council undertook a great deal of work in trying to save the trees and questioned what other options were available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was ultimately determined by all that if the trees remained, the risk of possible future action against the parish council was too great,” the council’s statement added.

It also pointed out that it had ‘a robust tree inspection and maintenance programme in place and that it has, over the years, sought expert advice from qualified arboriculturists and tree surgeons.’

It said it had agreed that replacement trees ‘of a good size would be planted this autumn either in Willow Drive ‘or another suitable location.’

But protesters say the trees are much loved by local residents who are deeply upset that they may be lost – and are hoping for a reprieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their petition, they state: “These trees are vital not just ecologically, but they are also woven into the cultural fabric of Billingshurst. They are a living monument to our region’s heritage, offering a sense of continuity and stability. Imagine walking through the streets without these grand giants casting their generous shade; the void would be deeply felt.” They are proposing the commissioning of an independent environmental impact assessment to investigate potential alternatives to felling while urging local authorities ‘to reconsider their decision, ensuring these ancient woodlands continue to stand strong for future generations to appreciate and learn from.’