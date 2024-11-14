Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local residents have voiced their displeasure after Eastbourne Borough Council announced the closure of two swimming pools at the Sovereign Centre.

On Wednesday, (November 13) Eastbourne Borough Council cabinet members agreed to move ahead with a series of savings proposals, which include the closure of two swimming pools and controversial changes to the way town’s public toilets are run.

The agreed savings include plans to close two of the three swimming pools currently operational at The Sovereign Centre, ahead of its planned transfer to Wave Active next year.

Councillor Holt said: “The decision to close any pool is painful and deeply regrettable, but a council of our size operating four swimming pools under the same roof simply isn’t financially viable anymore.

“The council has been financially supporting the Sovereign Centre for a long time and this decision is taken most reluctantly, but in the context of 266 council run swimming pools closing since 2015, I am pleased that we have developed a business case to keep the gala pool open.

“Our officers have also been working closely with the team at Wave Active to assess a range of new activities for the Sovereign Centre that would prove hugely popular for local families in the future.”

The decision has not gone down well with members of the local community.

Reacting to the decision on Facebook, Kim Chapman posted: “They are stripping this town of anything worth doing no one will want to come here. The fun pool makes the largest percentage of the income of the sovereign centre.

"We don't need another soft play area. It's going to cost them loads of money to convert the fun pool area into something else why not use that money to keep it open.”

Sarah Turner added: “Utterly heartbreaking. How are we supposed to encourage young people to stay fit and healthy and enjoy exercise when they take things like this away?

"How is taking away a leisure facility like this supposed to help drive more visitors to the town? With even less to do?

"This is an awful decision.”