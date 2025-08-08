Residents raise fears about increasing crime in Hastings Old Town at public meeting

The meeting was held at the Stables Theatre on Thursday evening (August 7) and saw the venue filled to capacity with local residents.

Attending was Hastings and Rother Chief Inspector Simon Yates, along with other police officers and local councillors.

The MP said: “I called this meeting to raise concerns about break-ins and open drug dealing in the Old Town. It is essential to continue reporting incidents. I know people have had a frustrating experience with calling 101, but the system has now been improved and Hastings now has one of the lowest waiting times in the country.

One of the issues to come out of the meeting was concerns about organised drugs gangs using Air B&B premises as temporary bases from which to sell drugs. Many spoke of open drug dealing during the day with one resident relating to how he saw crack cocaine being sold at 4pm in the afternoon on the busy Stade Open Space in July, which was full of families and holidaymakers. He said that the dealer was driven away after being confronted by angry fishermen.

Residents spoke of dealers using small motorcycles to stay ahead of the police and utilising the narrow twittens and steps in the Old Town to avoid police patrols.

Swan Gardens, the grounds of St Clements Church and the lower Croft allotments area were identified as hot-spots for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. Residents spoke of late evening aggressive behaviour in George Street, particularly toward women. Problems were also identified in narrow West Street, which runs behind George Street.

One woman at the meeting told the Observer: “I have lived in the Old Town for 28 years and have always felt safe. I don’t anymore.”

A resident told the meeting: “Crime and anti-social behaviour has increased dramatically. There is a feeling that there is an attitude with these people that there is no consequences and when they get away with it once, they will repeat those actions.”

Another said: “Verbal aggression has increased. Staff in shops in the Old Town now don’t want to work alone, which is creating problems for shop owners.”

Some residents called for speed bumps in the old town and a wider introduction of a 20mph speed limit. Cllr Julia Hilton told the meeting. “The Greens have been asking East Sussex County Council for a 20mph speed limit across the whole Old Town for some time but we have got nowhere.”

The MP said: “The challenge on changing speed limits is enforcement.” She added: “I am trying to make the case that more police should be allocated to Hastings.”

Chief Inspector Yates said: “I was born and grew up in Hastings and much of my time has been spent in the Old Town. It is important people continue to always report crimes and incidents. I can only put people where the demand is.

"We do need to do some work on trust and confidence. In the last two days we have arrested two people on stolen mopeds in the Old Town. We have suspects for the recent break-ins and are close to making arrests. There were 155 police patrols in the Old Town since May. That equates to two a day.”

At the end of the meeting residents were given email address of named police officers to make it more straightforward to report incidents.

