Residents rally to restore cherished community playpark in West Sussex village

Residents in a West Sussex village have rallied to restore a cherished playpark that was a vital local community hub for more than 50 years.

Villagers in Colgate, near Horsham, have set up a Community Playpark Appeal to rejuvenate the village’s Memorial Hall field with environmentally-friendly modern children’s equipment and free-to-use facilities for adults.

The original playground was once a vibrant gathering place but was removed because of safety concerns, leaving a gap in the heart of village life.

Now, residents say, with a growing population and increasing numbers of families attending Colgate Primary School and Pre-School, a revitalised park is needed more than ever.

Colgate Memorial Hall committee member Barry Humphries said: “This initiative will restore more than a play area; it will rebuild a space for our community to connect and thrive.

“The Memorial Hall has been a beacon of progress, and this project will add a lasting legacy to our cherished outdoor space.”

The project has become a focal point for Colgate’s fundraising efforts and aims to raise £10,000 from community donations. Anyone who wants to donate to the appeal can do so by visiting the website https://uk.givergy.com/ColgateCommunityPlayparkAppeal/?controller=home

Meanwhile, the campaign has won support from a number of key figures. Horsham MP John Milne said: “This will be a place where children can play, parents and grandparents can connect, and a sense of community can flourish. The addition of an exercise area will support everyone’s health and well-being. Let’s come together to make this vision a reality.”

Colgate Primary School headteacher Rebecca Winn said: “Children thrive when they have opportunities to develop their strength and coordination in safe, open spaces. This project benefits everyone.”

And Lisa Smith, manager of Colgate Pre-School, added: “The park has been central to generations of families in Colgate. Restoring it will encourage outdoor play and healthier lifestyles for years to come.”

St Saviour’s Church warden Rosemary Lane added that she hoped that the new park would encourage more families to engage with the church community.