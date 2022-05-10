Residents react as developers win appeal for 70 new houses in West Wittering

Over 150 people packed the West Wittering Memorial Hall on March 1 for the Church Road, West Wittering Planning Appeal. SUS-220505-142842001

Welbeck has succeeded in its appeal to an independent planning inspector to overturn the refusal of Chichester District Council to allow the homes on land off Church Road to be built.

Residents from across the Manhood Peninsular had previously packed the West Wittering Memorial Hall on March 1 to fight against the proposals.

Representatives from the Witterings, Bracklesham Bay and Earnley spoke out over the plans which they said came as the whole area was already had more new homes than was originally planned and that the additional proposed homes were unsustainable.

Residents took to Chichester Observer’s Facebook page to voice their displeasure at the decision.

Barbara Blundell wrote: “Just goes to show, locals very feasible reasons for objection will never win against ‘money’. They say ‘affordable’ but for who?”

Michelle Stock wrote: “Shocking - it won’t be long before we ruin the whole reason people wanted to live here. What is wrong with this council - so greedy!”

And finally, Susan Davies wrote: “The public consultation process in planning is a sham.

“It’s just a tick box process that the developer goes through. If locals object the appeal goes to independent and regional planning officers who routinely overturn.

“There is so much corruption in the system.

“Particularly with the despicable practises around ignoring nature designations, infrastructure requirements and the scam where councils charge full council tax on these developments but the new residents are forced to pay land management charges as the council doesn’t maintain the roads or communal areas with full public access that the land management company owns.”