Residents' 'sadness' at sudden closure of South Downs village pre-school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in a South Downs village have been left ‘saddened’ after the sudden closure of a local pre-school.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thakeham Pre-School was formerly rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. It moved into custom-built premises in Abingworth Crescent, Thakeham, around five years ago and was thriving.

But it shut abruptly recently with little warning to parents. Now Thakeham Parish Council, which owns the building, says it is hoping to find new people to run it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council was told at a meeting on Monday (January 20) that the charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) trust which ran the pre-school had been required by current Early Years Foundation Stage legislation to close.

Thakeham Pre-School shut suddenly recently amid staff recruitment issues

The council said in a statement after the meeting: “This is only due to not being able to find fully qualified managerial staff after a long period of recruitment. Unfortunately, this statistic has become more common in nurseries and pre-schools across the UK at this moment in time.

“However, the parish council would like to say a big thank you to all the hard work that the trust has given in support of the pre-school and are saddened by legislative circumstances that have forced the closure.

“Currently, the trust still have use of the building as they are making cleaning the building and equipment, removing broken items and making repairs before the parish council take the building back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The parish council appreciate that this may be a sad time for parents and children who have an association with the community pre-school and we are pleased to hear that nearly all of the children have managed to find alternative places in the surrounding area.”

The council says it has already started discussions with organisations which could step in to provide a new pre-school at the premises.

A council spokesperson added: “We wish to thank the members of the trust, who whilst going through a difficult time in managing a staffing crisis, managed to open some doors with new providers to look to secure a new future for our youngest members of the community.

“The parish council are undertaking these discussions at pace and hope to report back within the next couple of months in how well these are going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, many villagers have taken to social media to express their sorrow at the school’s closure. One said: “To some this is just a ‘building and stuff’, to the rest this was the happiest place with the best team for the best start for all those lovely children and families!”

Another said: “Simply heartbreaking that somewhere so special has gone. All the amazing staff, the wonderful children and their families, we all have the most precious memories that will last forever.”

Another added: “I am so surprised that there was not a public outcry about the village losing this precious community asset. My children had the best start there – such amazing, passionate and dedicated staff. This is just heartbreaking.”