Residents safe after nearby fire forced Walberton care home to evacuate

The fire broken out on Yapton Lane, Walberton, at approximately five pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Five engines and one off-road vehicle from the fire and rescue service responded to emergency calls, arriving at the scene at 5.28pm.

Teams from Bognor Regis, Worthing, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and East Sussex helped tackle a blaze which, a spokesperson later said, covered 15 acres of grassland.

Residents of Walberton Place Care Home were evacuated as a precautionary measure as the fire crept closer to the facility.

Fortunately, they were returned shortly after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

“Having spoken to the team at Walberton Place Care Home we are happy to report that everyone is safe and well with no reported damage to the home itself following the fire in an adjacent farmer’s field,” a spokesperson from Country Court, the organisation behind the care home, said.

“All the residents were evacuated from Walberton Place Care Home yesterday afternoon in a controlled manner as a safety precaution. This was carried out alongside the fire service who praised the actions of the staff and procedures in place at the home. Residents were very comfortable in the garden for an hour whilst the fire service checked the home and were satisfied that everyone could return safely.”

Firefighters stayed at the scene well into the evening on Tuesday night, damping down hotspots and making sure the area was contained. A spokesperson said: "The Met Office’s heatwave warning remains in place over the coming days, and the risk of wildfires will remain extremely high.

"We would urge all residents to take extra care.”

The dramatic blaze caused a stir among readers, many of whom praised the efforts of emergency services, who have been particularly busy during the heatwave.

"Amazing work from our firefighters,” said Michelle Arundale. “They saved so much. If the line of trees had caught (the blaze) could have been much, much worse.”

“Well done to all the staff for looking after the residents,” added Debbie Jordan.