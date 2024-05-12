Residents soak up double-digit heat as visitors flock to Worthing beach - in pictures

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th May 2024, 10:18 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 10:27 BST
Residents and visitors flocked to Worthing beach yesterday (May 11), as temperatures soared well into the double digits, pictures show.

With temperatures of up to 22°C, it’s no surprise so many people rushed to the beach. The sunshine is set to continue today, with temperatures of up to 20°C expected by mid-afternoon.

Pictures: Eddie Mitchell.

Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Worthing - 11/05/24

1. Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Worthing

Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Worthing - 11/05/24 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

It was perfect weather for water-sports.

2. Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Worthing - 11/05/24

It was perfect weather for water-sports. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Sailors and windsurfers took to the waves.

3. Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Worthing - 11/05/24

Sailors and windsurfers took to the waves. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Making the most of the heat.

4. Beachgoers soaking up the sun in Worthing - 11/05/24

Making the most of the heat. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsWorthing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.