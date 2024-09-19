People have been pictured flocking to the beach in Brighton as temperatures have reached highs of 23°C on the East Sussex coast while Crawley, Horsham and Worthing in West Sussex have also seen highs of 23°C.

The warm weather is set to continue across the county with temperatures to remain above 20°C but will cool off as the weekend progresses.

Residents have been keen to soak up the rays after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Sussex and the majority of Surrey.

The Met Office warning is in place from 12pm until 8pm on Friday (September 20).

It covers a proportion of West Sussex (excluding Worthing, Crawley and Haywards Heath) and the majority of Surrey (excluding Redhill).

The warning for Friday read: “While many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday in a few places.

“[People should expect] probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

"Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Delays to train services are possible. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

1 . Residents soak up September sunshine on Sussex beach ahead of forecasted thunderstorms Residents soak up September sunshine on Sussex beach ahead of forecasted thunderstorms Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Residents soak up September sunshine on Sussex beach ahead of forecasted thunderstorms Residents soak up September sunshine on Sussex beach ahead of forecasted thunderstorms Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Residents soak up September sunshine on Sussex beach ahead of forecasted thunderstorms Residents soak up September sunshine on Sussex beach ahead of forecasted thunderstorms Photo: Eddie Mitchell