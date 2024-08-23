People have been pictured flocking to the beach in Hove as temperatures have reached highs of 21°C on the East Sussex coast while Horsham has seen highs of 22°C

Residents have been keen to soak up the rays as Storm Lillian is set to hit the county on Saturday, August 24 with torrential rain and high winds expected.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for the south east and Sussex and is in place from 6am until 1pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for The Met Office said: "Spells of rain, heavy at times, developing early Saturday will persist for several hours before clearing away eastwards during the late morning or early afternoon.

"15 to 30 mm of rain is likely to fall widely and as much as 50 to 70 mm rain could accumulate in a few places."

1 . Residents soak up sun on Sussex beach ahead of Storm Lillian Residents soak up sun on Sussex beach ahead of Storm Lillian Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Residents soak up sun on Sussex beach ahead of Storm Lillian Residents soak up sun on Sussex beach ahead of Storm Lillian Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Residents soak up sun on Sussex beach ahead of Storm Lillian Residents soak up sun on Sussex beach ahead of Storm Lillian Photo: Eddie Mitchell