Residents told to keep windows closed while fire and rescue teams attend fire in Haywards Heath
Fire crews have warned residents leaving nearby to keep their windows closed while they tackle a fire on Franklynn Rd.
The warning came on X, formerly Twitter, at 3.40am this morning (June 28). The fire service has been approached for further comment.
