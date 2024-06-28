Residents told to keep windows closed while fire and rescue teams attend fire in Haywards Heath

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Jun 2024, 07:44 BST
Fire and Rescue service newsFire and Rescue service news
Fire crews have warned residents leaving nearby to keep their windows closed while they tackle a fire on Franklynn Rd.

The warning came on X, formerly Twitter, at 3.40am this morning (June 28). The fire service has been approached for further comment.

