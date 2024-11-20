Residents urged to shop local this Christmas as free parking introduced to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Several council-run car parks in both towns will be free every Saturday in the lead up to Christmas as the Council looks to support high street businesses ahead of one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
It’s an annual incentive which, happily, coincides with small business Saturday on December 7; a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small businesses all year round.
Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said:
“Free parking is our way of giving back to the community and boosting the festive spirit, so we hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity and support our fantastic local traders in the run-up to Christmas.”
Rustington offers three hours of free car parking in both of its main car parks all year round.
The car parks and dates for free parking are as follows:
- Littlehampton Christmas Lights switch on 23 November 2024 (12.00 to 18.00) parking will be free in Manor House car park, Littlehampton
- Bognor Regis Christmas Lights Switch on 30 November 2024 (12.00 to 18.00) parking will be free in Fitzleet multi-storey car park, Bognor Regis
- Small Business Saturday free parking – 7 December 2024: Bognor Regis – Hothamton car park and Littlehampton – St Martins Car Park.
The free parking does not include any privately run car parks. Disabled bays will also remain strictly for the use of blue badge holders only.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.