Restoration works prompt fundraising weekend at West Sussex village church with world-famous tower

A fundraising weekend is planned to support restoration works at a West Sussex village church known across the world for its Saxon tower.

Sompting's historic parish church, St Mary the Blessed Virgin, dates back more than 1,000 years and is of great architectural significance.

The weekend of June 6 to 8 has been set aside for a programme of free events, with retiring collections and donations welcome towards the historic organ and building restoration funds.

Binsted Voices will give a concert entitled Plainsong to Palestrina on Friday, June 6, from 6pm to 8.30pm, taking people on a musical journey through time.

Geraldine Sansom will lead Matins from the Book of Common Prayer at the 10am service on Saturday, June 7.

Eileen Colwell from Lancing and Sompting Pastfinders will give a talk on Rectory House, entitled Knights Templar to Nursing Home, on Saturday, June 7, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Following the talk, she will lead a tour round the church to point out the various plaques related to Rectory House, West Street, Sompting.

Eileen said: "The present house was built in 1791 by Edward Barker and is now a nursing home. There have been various owners, from the Knights Templar and the Knights of St John, the Barker family in the 1700s and John Pullen in 1851.

Land at Rectory House was used for growing and there were large-scale glasshouses

"The land was used for growing and large scale glasshouses were erected. Following the sale by Arthur Pullen Burry, the building was used as a convent and school until it was sold again. Eventually the land was built on."

The Strawberry Fair Folk Band are back after a two-year gap for a concert of folk music and songs from Sussex and beyond on Sunday, June 8, from 6pm to 8pm.

Will Duke, Tony Elpick, Janet Reeves and Steve Matcham will be performing with a concertina, fiddle, melodeon and recorder.

The church will be open for visitors from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Lancing and Sompting Pastfinders will have an exhibition of historical photographs from the area.