Students at Chichester College celebrated the culmination of two years’ hard work today (August 17), as they opened envelopes containing their A-Level results.

With a stellar 98 per cent pass rate – well above the national average – there was plenty of reason to cheer. But 71-year-old Sarah Ferrier had special cause for joy, having just achieved a lifelong ambition.

“I’m a grandmother and I have just passed my English Literature A-level!" she said.“I’ve had two of the most fantastic, fun years that I’ve experienced. I loved it – I loved the atmosphere, and my age didn’t seem to matter once I got to class.“I left school with enough O-Levels, which is what it was in my day, to do nursing – what I wanted to do. But it always bugged me that I didn’t have an A-level, so I decided to give it a go!”

Jubilant by her side was Abdulmatin Lawal, who earned four A grades in physics, maths and chemistry, as well as his extended project qualification, and will be jetting off to Bath University for a Mechanical Engineering course later this year.

Sarah Ferrier, aged 71. Photo: Chichester College

"This was not what I was expecting – but you come in and I guess you get surprised!” he said. “Chichester was great – all of the teachers were amazing, especially Graeme [Stewart]. He was amazing to me!”

Millie Jolfie celebrates similarly outstanding results, with two A* grades – in law and sociology – and an A grade in History under her belt, she’ll be starting a degree apprenticeship in London, where she’ll be training to become a solicitor.

“The last two years have gone so quickly and I’m really excited for the next chapter! I did apply to university, but I feel like the degree apprenticeship will be the better option for me. I feel like it’ll give me more work experience, and without the debt,” she said.