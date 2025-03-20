Resurfacing works at East Sussex’s Cuckoo Trail to take place

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
Resurfacing work to East Sussex’s Cuckoo Trail is set to take place, Wealden District Council have confirmed.

Work to resurface and widen a section of the Cuckoo Trail will take place from Monday, March 24 and last for up to ten days with a section of the trail being closed, Wealden District Council confirmed.

The Cuckoo Trail is a leisure 11-mile route running from Polegate to Heathfield used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “For safety reasons, the section between Downline Close and Horebeech Lane (Heathfield) will be closed off for the duration of the works.

Resurfacing work to East Sussex’s Cuckoo Trail is set to take place, Wealden District Council have confirmed. Picture: Wealden District Council

"The closed section of the trail is highlighted in red and a diversion will be put in place via Horebeech Lane, High Street and Downline Close.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation in this matter.

“Please contact Customer Services on 01323 443322 or email [email protected] with any queries.”

