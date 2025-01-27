Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WHSmith could disappear from the high street in Sussex, it is feared, as the company is in talks to sell all of its 500 stores across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retail body said it has voiced serious concerns over the future of Britain's high streets following news that WHSmith is in talks to sell all of its UK high street stores, alongside recently announced job cuts at major retailers and widespread bank branch closures.

The potential sale of WHSmith's entire high street operation comes as Sainsbury's announced 3,000 job cuts, Morrisons revealed plans to slash more than 200 positions, and major banks confirmed 169 branch closures across NatWest, Halifax, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), which works with more than 6,000 independent businesses of all sizes across the UK, believes this latest development signals a critical point for UK high streets.

WHSmith is in talks to sell all of its UK high street stores

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira said: “The news about WHSmith potentially selling all their high street stores is particularly concerning as it follows a stream of other negative announcements affecting our town centres.

“Job losses at Sainsbury's and Morrisons, combined with another wave of bank closures, creates a perfect storm for many high streets across the UK.

“WHSmith has been a cornerstone of British retail for more than two centuries, and their potential exit from the high street represents a significant shift in the retail landscape. Many WHSmith branches also house Post Office counters, so their closure would create yet another serious gap in essential high street services for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These closures and job losses will inevitably impact footfall in town centres, affecting independent retailers who rely on these anchor stores and banks to drive customer traffic.

“We need urgent government intervention to support our high streets before we see even more closures and job losses.”