Retired firefighter gets surprise visit from Worthing crew and reconnects with his former boss

Lisa Moulding, manager at Avon Manor, in Manor Road, Worthing, arranged the surprise for 79-year-old resident Bob as he had been talking about his role in the fire service and saying that he missed it.

Lisa said: "It was a special moment for Bob and we were just ensuring that our residents who have dementia live their best lives."

Bob joined the fire service in 1974 after a short time in the RAF. He was on Green Watch at Hove Fire Station, and also served at Preston Circus and Roedean, driving the Aerial Ladder Platform. He now has Alzheimer’s and has lived at Avon Manor since February.

Lisa said: "Bob mentioned that he missed being in the fire service and so we contacted Rod Gates, station commander for West Sussex, and he in turn spoke to Gavin at Worthing Fire Station, who said they would love to visit Bob at Avon Manor.

"Bob loved his special surprise. They arrived with an older-style appliance, thinking Bob may have more recognition of an older vehicle. He was over the moon and his sister was emotional, seeing Bob back in a fire engine.

"Gavin said Bob was reminiscing on his time spent in the fire service. The fire brigade was amazing with Bob and even lifted him up into the appliance, so he could sit in the driver’s seat and turn on the blues and twos.

"We also managed to track down his boss at Preston Circus, Phil Thompson, who came to visit Bob the day after. Bob was really happy and said it was a fun day, and he still has it all in his head. He will not let go of the picture."

The firefighters have invited Bob to visit the fire station in Broadwater, so he can have a look at all the appliances and take a tour of the station.

